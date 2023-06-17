Rise Advisors LLC Buys 519 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,287,000 after buying an additional 94,143 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ED has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.62.

ED stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

