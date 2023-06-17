Rise Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rise Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Rise Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $257.09 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.38. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

