Rise Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Rise Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FBND opened at $45.55 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

