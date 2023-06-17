Rise Advisors LLC Grows Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Rise Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 722.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 639,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,292,000 after purchasing an additional 561,330 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 640,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,242,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.81.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

