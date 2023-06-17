Rise Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 104.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNT. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

LNT opened at $53.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.09. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $64.62.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Featured Articles

