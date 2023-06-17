Rise Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DURA opened at $31.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $102.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.76.

About VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US firms that are screened for dividend yield, financial health, and valuation. DURA was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

