Rise Advisors LLC Sells 228 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Rise Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,464,000 after acquiring an additional 22,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,015 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $164.32 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.10.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

