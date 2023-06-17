Robert W. Baird Cuts Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Price Target to $42.00

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Methode Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.12. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $51.38.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methode Electronics

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Articles

