Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading Down 1.5%

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00). 2,759,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 5,476,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.34 ($0.00).

The stock has a market cap of £4.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.21.

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.

