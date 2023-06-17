Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Short Interest Down 35.8% in May

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the May 15th total of 60,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 244,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of RMTI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,535. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $19.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 84.33% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

RMTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Rockwell Medical from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 364.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 752,490 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the period. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

