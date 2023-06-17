Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Update

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the May 15th total of 153,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,382,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RYCEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 136 ($1.70) to GBX 160 ($2.00) in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.81) to GBX 156 ($1.95) in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.88) to GBX 90 ($1.13) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.75.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Shares of RYCEY opened at $1.88 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYCEY. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 52.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000.

(Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also

