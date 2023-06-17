Round Dollar (RD) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

Round Dollar (RD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Round Dollar token can now be bought for $5.90 or 0.00022467 BTC on major exchanges. Round Dollar has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $5.89 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Round Dollar

Round Dollar was first traded on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

