Rovin Capital UT ADV Buys 977 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 481.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $27.55 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1307 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

