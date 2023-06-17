Rovin Capital UT ADV Decreases Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Rovin Capital UT ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Guidewire Software by 1,302.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE GWRE opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $83.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $207.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $193,968.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,605.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $127,543.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,915.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $193,968.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,605.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,708 shares of company stock worth $438,831. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.