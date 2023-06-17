Rovin Capital UT ADV Decreases Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Rovin Capital UT ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Guidewire Software by 1,302.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period.
Guidewire Software Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE GWRE opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $83.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.09.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $193,968.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,605.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $127,543.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,915.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $193,968.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,605.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,708 shares of company stock worth $438,831. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
