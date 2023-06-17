Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $2.57 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,566,000 after buying an additional 1,101,681 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,923,000 after buying an additional 201,251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,745,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,246,000 after purchasing an additional 664,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,673,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,866,000 after purchasing an additional 438,454 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IEFA stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.91. The company has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

