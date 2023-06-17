Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $295,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Rovin Capital UT ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,460,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,924,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,914,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,240,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,654,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,848,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,044,282,000 after purchasing an additional 244,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.2 %

GILD opened at $78.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.29 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.