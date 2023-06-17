Rovin Capital UT ADV Lowers Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Rovin Capital UT ADV trimmed its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Equifax were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776,933 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,992,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $157,501,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,015,808,000 after buying an additional 535,644 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFX opened at $229.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.75. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $234.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

