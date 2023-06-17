Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases 420 Shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHYL. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 121.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after buying an additional 760,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $746,000.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03.

About PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

