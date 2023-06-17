Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 1,007 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Rovin Capital UT ADV reduced its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned 0.29% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EJAN. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter worth about $107,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 322.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 47,131 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EJAN stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.98. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $29.38.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

