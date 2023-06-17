Rovin Capital UT ADV Sells 4,431 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Rovin Capital UT ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises about 0.8% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

ACWX stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.7978 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

