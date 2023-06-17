Rovin Capital UT ADV Trims Position in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV cut its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned 0.28% of Davis Select International ETF worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period.

Davis Select International ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Davis Select International ETF stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $166.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Davis Select International ETF Profile

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

