Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the May 15th total of 645,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $107.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,943. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.38 and a 200-day moving average of $92.40.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.26. Ryanair had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryanair will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.