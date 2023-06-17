Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating) dropped 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 96,043 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 216,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ryvyl in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Ryvyl Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryvyl
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ryvyl in the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryvyl during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryvyl during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryvyl in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ryvyl in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ryvyl Company Profile
GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.
