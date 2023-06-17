Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.87

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.87 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.16). Sabien Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 13 ($0.16), with a volume of 8,742 shares.

Sabien Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08. The stock has a market cap of £2.88 million, a P/E ratio of -441.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ed Sutcliffe sold 149,227 shares of Sabien Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total value of £13,430.43 ($16,804.84). In other news, insider Ed Sutcliffe sold 149,227 shares of Sabien Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total value of £13,430.43 ($16,804.84). Also, insider Richard Parris purchased 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £104,500 ($130,755.76). Corporate insiders own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sabien Technology Group

Sabien Technology Group Plc designs, manufactures, and sells boiler energy efficiency technologies in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M1G and M2G energy efficiency products for installation of commercial boilers and water heaters. Sabien Technology Group Plc sells its products directly, as well as through various facilities management and property management organizations.

Recommended Stories

