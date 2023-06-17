Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Safehold has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Safehold has a dividend payout ratio of 263.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Safehold Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE SAFE opened at $23.85 on Friday. Safehold has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $48.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 36.60 and a current ratio of 36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Safehold

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.10. Safehold had a negative net margin of 93.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $49.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Safehold will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay Sugarman bought 1,200 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.86 per share, with a total value of $32,232.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,720,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,207,446.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $304,652 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Safehold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SAFE. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Further Reading

