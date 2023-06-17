Savior LLC Decreases Stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Savior LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF accounts for 8.8% of Savior LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Savior LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $10,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,546,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 15,631 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $601,000.

SYLD stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 44,897 shares. The firm has a market cap of $739.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.03.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

