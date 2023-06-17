Savior LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Savior LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Savior LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Savior LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.67. 7,856,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,693,156. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.04 and a 200-day moving average of $82.94. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

