Saxon Interests Inc. Acquires 108 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Broadcom by 53.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,528,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,113 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 159.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,478,000 after purchasing an additional 679,250 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.21.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $15.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $868.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,829,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,733. The stock has a market cap of $358.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $697.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $626.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.