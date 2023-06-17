Saxon Interests Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,778,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062,636 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $147,994,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.62. 2,653,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,692,099. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.89. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1952 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

