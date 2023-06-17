Saxon Interests Inc. Acquires Shares of 41,163 iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9,566.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 85,616 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after buying an additional 187,214 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $437,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

IVLU traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 267,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,463. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.60. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $25.84.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

