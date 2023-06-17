Saxon Interests Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Saxon Interests Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IYW stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.48. 500,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,406. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $110.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.21 and its 200 day moving average is $87.60.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

