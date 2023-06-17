Saxon Interests Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,789,529 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.32 per share, with a total value of $106,154,860.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,707,119 shares in the company, valued at $12,558,466,299.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 9,236,967 shares of company stock valued at $541,262,534 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research firms have recently commented on OXY. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.82.

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $58.15. 13,741,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,262,511. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.87. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $54.30 and a twelve month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

