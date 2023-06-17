Saxon Interests Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $63.10. 5,663,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,868,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

