Saxon Interests Inc. Purchases 74 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in CME Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in CME Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of CME Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.50.

CME Group Stock Up 1.0 %

CME Group stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.11. 3,639,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,824. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $212.09. The firm has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.37.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.91%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

