Saxon Interests Inc. Purchases Shares of 29,012 Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIOV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 137.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOV traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.68. The company had a trading volume of 44,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,130. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.07 and a 12 month high of $92.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.53.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.