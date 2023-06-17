Saxon Interests Inc. Reduces Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Saxon Interests Inc. trimmed its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,922 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.58. 10,393,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,798,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.00. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAL. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

