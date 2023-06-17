Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.86

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and traded as high as $6.26. Schroders shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 22,036 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Schroders from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Schroders Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74.

About Schroders

Schroders Plc is an asset management company, which engages in investment management activities. It operates under the Asset Management and Wealth Management segments. The Asset Management segment focuses on investment management including advisory services in respect of equity, fixed income, multi-asset and private assets, and alternatives products.

