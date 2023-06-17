Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.34. 4,279,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,823. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.99.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

