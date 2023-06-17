Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 2.6% of Platform Technology Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $135,502,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,840,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $73.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.99. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

