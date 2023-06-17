SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the May 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SeaStar Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $997,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaStar Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in SeaStar Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

SeaStar Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICUCW stock remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,857. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.05. SeaStar Medical has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.24.

SeaStar Medical Company Profile

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on providing novel solutions and services to treat hyperinflammation and cytokine storm in critically ill patients. The company is developing and commercializing extracorporeal therapies that target the effector cells that drive systemic inflammation, causing direct tissue damage and secreting a range of pro-inflammatory cytokines that initiate and propagate imbalanced immune responses.

