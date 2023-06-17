SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) CEO Marc Swanson Sells 4,000 Shares

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $237,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,537 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,209.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Swanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $223,240.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

SEAS stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.13. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $68.19.

Institutional Trading of SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

