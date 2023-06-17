SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) CEO Marc Swanson Sells 4,000 Shares

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $237,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,537 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,209.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Marc Swanson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 18th, Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $223,240.00.
SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance
SEAS stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.13. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $68.19.
Institutional Trading of SeaWorld Entertainment
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
