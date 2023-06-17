Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Sempra Energy stock opened at $148.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.77. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.63.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

