Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $34.00

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc (LON:SSIT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 34.10 ($0.43), with a volume of 181148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.35 ($0.44).

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 37.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 42.58.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc specializes in incubation, mid venture, late venture, later stage, PIPEs, and industry consolidation. It seeks to invest in space technology. The fund invests between $0.25 million to $25 million. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

