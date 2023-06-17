Shentu 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.84 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Shentu has a total market cap of $54.58 million and $2.84 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shentu has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Shentu coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00002233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Shentu Profile

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 121,135,247 coins and its circulating supply is 92,177,317 coins. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu Chain is a delegated proof-of-stake blockchain that prioritizes security and is designed for mission-critical applications like DeFi, NFTs, and autonomous vehicles. The blockchain is built on Cosmos Hub with full EVM and Hyperledger Burrow compatibility, as well as compatibility with eWASM and Ant Financial’s AntChain. The Security Oracle provides real-time security insights to flag malicious vulnerabilities in on-chain transactions. Audited blockchain projects can qualify for a ShentuShield membership, which is a decentralized reimbursement system for any crypto asset that is irretrievably lost or stolen due to security issues. ShentuShield memberships are open to all community members of eligible blockchain projects, providing a safety net to holders of crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

