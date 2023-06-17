Short Interest in Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Drops By 23.5%

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the May 15th total of 92,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Alset Stock Performance

AEI opened at $1.64 on Friday. Alset has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18.

Get Alset alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,299.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alset

Alset Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alset by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,984,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 505,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Alset by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alset by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 108,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alset by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 32,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Alset Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.