Short Interest in Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Drops By 23.5%

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the May 15th total of 92,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
AEI opened at $1.64 on Friday. Alset has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18.
In related news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,299.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Alset Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.
