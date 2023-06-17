Short Interest in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Declines By 23.1%

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,700 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 233,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AMERISAFE Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.25. 261,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,414. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day moving average is $52.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE has a 1-year low of $44.72 and a 1-year high of $60.49.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $76.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of AMERISAFE

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,204,000 after acquiring an additional 32,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,160,000 after acquiring an additional 29,968 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 27.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,325,000 after acquiring an additional 147,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 32.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,902,000 after acquiring an additional 135,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. The firm covers the construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime industries. The company was founded by Millard E. Morris in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, LA.

