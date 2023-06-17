Short Interest in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Grows By 11.9%

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the May 15th total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Aravive from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Aravive Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 611,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,778. The firm has a market cap of $91.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.36. Aravive has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72.

Institutional Trading of Aravive

Aravive ( NASDAQ:ARAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. Aravive had a negative net margin of 1,187.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,865.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aravive will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Aravive in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aravive in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Aravive in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aravive in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Aravive by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 30,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

