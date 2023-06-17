Short Interest in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Rises By 20.9%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the May 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 925,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 378,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,437. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Linda Palczuk bought 2,500 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,424. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,519,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVDL shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

