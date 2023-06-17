Short Interest in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Declines By 27.1%

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the May 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 691,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BANC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Banc of California from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Insider Transactions at Banc of California

In other Banc of California news, Director Joseph J. Rice bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $84,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,875. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $75,135.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 217,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,964.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Rice purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $84,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $194,583 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banc of California

Banc of California Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 118,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 52,120 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,867,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,608,000 after purchasing an additional 182,455 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.37. 1,277,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,946. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $718.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.23. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $18.54.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 22.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

About Banc of California

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.