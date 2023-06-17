Short Interest in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Decreases By 28.8%

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the May 15th total of 123,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

BSET stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $24.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $125.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.47 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 12.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 290,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 216,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 108,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

Featured Stories

